Significant, high-impact winter storm Thursday through Friday

Tonight: Rain and snow. Slight chance of a pocket of sleet. Low: 31-35

Thursday: Rain and snow. Freezing rain and sleet develop in the late afternoon and continue into the overnight. Heavy snow likely where all snow falls. Precipitation could switch between snow/rain and sleet/freezing rain in the precipitation type battle zone. Precipitation chance is 100%. Significant snow accumulation likely where all snow falls. High: 31-36

Rain and snow arrive tonight. No significant snow accumulation is expected tonight, but rain could reach 0.25″. Lows stay within a few of 32. The morning commute should just be wet.

Thursday we expect all snow in some areas, and even a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and even rain for some others. Travel Thursday will be difficult as the day wears on. Freezing rain could range from a glaze to perhaps 0.25″ in any persistent areas of ice. A few spots well SE/E could see a bit more ice. Sleet could accumulate as much as 3/4″ of an inch if it becomes dominant in your area. The best chance of sleet/freezing rain will be after about 2pm.

Thursday night any wintry mix slides east and accumulating snow takes over for areas that had some wintry mix, and it continues in areas that see mainly snow during the day. Significant accumulations of snow are likely and some could end up with a foot or more of snow. Locations that see the longest wintry mix will see the lowest snowfall accumulations. The best chance of all snow is farther north, northwest and northeast of Binghamton. Friday morning commute WILL be impacted. The more sleet or freezing rain you see, the lower you can expect snow totals to be.

There are a lot of factors at play and how they line up and play ball with one another drives our precipitation type, amount and duration chances. Please watch 12 News this week and download the WBNG Storm Track 12 weather app for additional forecast videos. We’ll keep you in the know!

Cold returns next weekend with highs in the teens Saturday climbing back to the mid 20s Sunday.