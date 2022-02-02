Advertisement

Town of Dickinson to perform unscheduled maintenance at water main, Glenwood Road

By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Town of Dickinson will be performing unscheduled maintenance Wednesday morning on the water main located on Glenwood Road.

According to the town supervisor, the water service will impact the following streets:

  • Sunset Drive
  • Pulaski Street
  • Longview Avenue
  • Bellaire Avenue
  • Soden Street

He says the maintenance will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. and could take up to 4 hours. No water boil advisory will be necessary.

