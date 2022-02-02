Town of Dickinson to perform unscheduled maintenance at water main, Glenwood Road

(WBNG) -- The Town of Dickinson will be performing unscheduled maintenance Wednesday morning on the water main located on Glenwood Road.

According to the town supervisor, the water service will impact the following streets:

Sunset Drive

Pulaski Street

Longview Avenue

Bellaire Avenue

Soden Street

He says the maintenance will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. and could take up to 4 hours. No water boil advisory will be necessary.