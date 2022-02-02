Warnings issued as winter storm approaches Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- Several inches of snow and ice is expected in the Southern Tier and much of New York State as a winter storm passes Wednesday night through Friday.

You can find the latest on the forecast by going to the weather page by following this link. You can also download the Storm Track 12 weather app, available on iPhone and Android, by going here.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Otsego and Tioga counties from 9 a.m. Thursday through 3 p.m. Friday.

As of 4:40 p.m., Delaware County is under a Winter Storm Watch.

12 News will lead its 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts with the latest on the winter storm Wednesday.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the state is taken precautionary measures to prepare for heavy snow.