Winter storm is headed our way

WINTER STORM WARNING for Cortland and Tompkins Counties from 1 AM Thur. Until 3 PM Fri.

Winter Storm Watch for Broome, Bradford, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Tioga, Susquehanna and northern Wayne Counties from 1 AM Thu. Until 3 PM Fri.

Mostly cloudy skies today as a cold front/low approach. A wintry mix of rain and snow moves in tonight.

We’ll keep the wintry mix of snow, rain and ice in the forecast Thursday. The precipitation ends as snow showers Friday. Snowfall of an inch to more than a foot is possible. Ice of 0-.25″.

This will be followed by cold, but quiet weather for Saturday. Temperatures rebound again on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 20s.