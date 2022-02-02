You Ask, We Answer: Route 17 or Interstate 86?

(WBNG) -- Route 17 or Interstate 86? That is the question many residents around the Southern Tier have asked. For this edition of “You Ask, We Answer”, 12 News spoke to the New York State Department of Transportation to get the answer.

Interstate 86 runs from western New York all the way to the county border or Chemung and Tioga where it then turns into Route 17. It stays that way all the way through Tioga County through some of the western portions of Broome County.

There is then a 10-mile stretch in Broome County that is designated as Interstate 86 near the City of Binghamton, before going back to Route 17 for the rest of the county.

We spoke with the New York State Department of Transportation to try and find out why this is, and when the whole Route could be upgraded to an Interstate.

“We do continue to work with the Federal Highway Administration on the 32-mile stretch. Essentially the stretch is 17 that goes through Tioga County,” Cook said.

While signs along the road have touted Route 17 eventually being changed to I-86 for years now, there is no set date for when this could happen.

