209 drivers illegally passed school buses in Broome County in January

One of three safety cameras placed on a Union-Endicott Central School District bus
One of three safety cameras placed on a Union-Endicott Central School District bus(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- More than 200 drivers in Broome County were caught illegally passing school buses in January.

That’s according to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, who posted the information on his Facebook page Thursday morning.

Garnar wrote that 209 drivers illegally passed school buses last month. They were caught by the county’s School Bus Stop Arm Program, which began in Spring 2021.

The county recorded 203 violations in September 2021, 256 violations in October 2021 and 294 violations in December 2021. On Dec. 10, county officials told 12 News they recorded 123 violations at that point in the month.

New York State sets a fine of $250 for a first offense of passing a school bus. If a second violation is committed within 18 months of the first, drivers are fined $275 If a third violation is committed within 18 months, drivers are fined $300.

The county recorded 1,357 violations throughout the school year as of Feb. 3, Garnar said.

