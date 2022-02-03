Broome County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public of Good Samaritan Law as overdoses rise

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department shared with the public this week a report of increased suspected overdoses in recent days.

With this alert, 12 News decided to meet with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office to get a refresher of New York’s Good Samaritan Law.

During a virtual press conference Feb. 2, the health department mentioned an increase of fatal and nonfatal overdoses within the county. The health department’s Marissa Knapp shared the substances contributing to the data.

“Anyone that’s using any substance, not just a typical opioid,” said Knapp. “That includes someone that may be using cocaine, someone that’s purchasing pills that may be counterfeit pills. We’re seeing overdoses across all substances.”

Here in New York, the Good Samaritan Law is nothing new.

“It empowers them to be able to call for help and save a life without fear of anything coming back on them,” said Captain Kate Newcomb with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. “It protects them from the fear of being charged with a low level misdemeanor, a drug offense, a possession charge so they can call and get the help they need.”

During 12 News’ conversation with Captain Newcomb, she said this law covers encounters with any drug and alcohol.

However there are exceptions to the law, which includes anyone who possesses more than eight ounces of substances.

“That’s generally not the case when we respond to an overdose call,” said Captain Newcomb. “Or they possess drugs with the intent to sell them.”

Captain Newcomb said the Good Samaritan Law protects both the helper and the one experiencing the overdose or complication.

She also mentioned this measure is an effort to reduce the stigma around the topic.

