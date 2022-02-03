No injuries in Town of Dickinson house fire

UPDATE:

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- According to the Prospect Fire Department, everyone is out of the house and there are no injuries.

They say as of 7:15 a.m., the fire is out. The call came in at 6:21 a.m.

NYSEG also responded to the call.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

-----

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- According to Broome County Dispatch, crews are responding to a house fire at 21 Republic Street in the Town of Dickinson.

A 12 News crew at the scene says smoke and flames were visible upon arrival around 6:45 a.m., but is not anymore. Crews were taking down the fire on the second story of home.

They also say the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the Prospect Terrace and Choconut Center Volunteer Fire Departments are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.