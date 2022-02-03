Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: What does a will do

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In today’s Lawyers on Call, Special Counsel at Coughlin & Gerhart Nathan Kopp explains what a will does.

“A will is essentially a document that spells out your last wishes and what will happen when you die,” Kopp said. “It allows you to say who gets to receive your assets, your possessions, your property, and pretty much everything that’s considered part of your estate.”

