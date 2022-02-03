Local 17-year-old pilot prepares for flight across eastern half of the country, raising money for ‘Loop For The Troops’ charity flight

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A 17-year-old private pilot is preparing to fly a plane across the eastern half of the country in support of veterans.

Union-Endicott High School student Luke Pylypciw will take flight on Friday, Apr. 8 -- flying to different veteran centers to thank the men and women who have served our country. He is also looking for the community’s help in raising $15,000 that will be donated to veteran organization Hope For The Warriors.

“I’ve always wanted to do a longer flight. I wanted it to have some meaning to it though,” said Pylypciw. “I decided to make it a charity flight, and I was looking for different organizations to partner with.”

The money Pylypciw raises for his “Loop For The Troops” charity flight will go towards helping veterans with employment, education, mental health services, care giving and scholarships. Hope For The Warriors National Donor Events Manager, Danielle Rose, said the organization is incredibly proud of Luke’s entire effort with this journey.

“We work with a lot of inspirational people coming from the military side, but the fact that he’s 17-years-old and still in high school and willing to spend his free time putting this together -- giving back to a cause that’s larger than him, it speaks a lot about his character,” said Rose.

Luke’s passion for aviation started when a family-friend, who is a corporate pilot, introduced him to flying at 15-years-old. Pylypciw soloed his first flight on his 16th birthday -- and on his 17th birthday, he passed all the necessary exams to become a private pilot.

After high school, Luke plans to attend Florida Institute of Technology to study Aviation Management -- with the goal to one day fly around the world. He said he hopes this charity flight will inspire youth to follow their dreams.

“We’re inspiring people that they can do big things at a young age, and they can also better the world doing their passion,” he said.

Those interested in donating or learning more about Pylypciw’s “Loop For The Troops” charity flight can click here.