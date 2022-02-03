Advertisement

Long duration winter storm continues tonight

By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Forecast Discussion:

A long-duration winter storm continues tonight. All types of precipitation are expected across the area and conditions will deteriorate as the storm persists.

4 TYPES OF PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE
Any wintry mix slides very slowly east and accumulating snow takes over for areas that had some wintry mix. Significant accumulations of snow are likely where all snow falls. It will be a heavy, wet snow, so shoveling, if needed, will be difficult where the highest accumulations occur.Locations that see the longest wintry mix and rain will see the lowest snowfall accumulations. The best chance of all snow is farther north, northwest and north/northeast of Binghamton. Places southeast of Binghamton could see as little as NO SNOW accumulation to perhaps only a couple inches. The Friday morning commute WILL be impacted, especially where freezing rain and heavy snow have fallen.

LOWEST TOTALS SOUTHEAST
ICE ACCUMULATION
There are a lot of factors at play and how they line up and play ball with one another drives our precipitation type, amount and duration chances. Please watch 12 News and download the WBNG Storm Track 12 weather app for additional forecast videos. We’ll keep you in the know!

2D VIEW OF PRECIPITATION TYPES
Cold returns next weekend with highs in the teens Saturday climbing back to the mid 20s Sunday.

