Senior centers, virus booster clinics close ahead of winter storm

(WBNG) -- All Broome County Senior Centers are closed today due to expected snowfall and ice throughout most of the Southern Tier Thursday through Friday afternoon.

Additionally, Broome County has closed its COVID-19 booster clinics at the Broome County Health Department for Thursday.

A plethora of schools closed Thursday due to the anticipated snow and ice.

A winter storm warning went into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday for Broome, Chenango and Tioga counties. The warning is scheduled to expire at 3 p.m. Friday.

