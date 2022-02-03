Advertisement

Senior centers, virus booster clinics close ahead of winter storm

(MGN)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- All Broome County Senior Centers are closed today due to expected snowfall and ice throughout most of the Southern Tier Thursday through Friday afternoon.

Additionally, Broome County has closed its COVID-19 booster clinics at the Broome County Health Department for Thursday.

You can find the latest on the forecast by going to the weather page by following this link. You can also download the Storm Track 12 weather app, available on iPhone and Android, by going here.

A plethora of schools closed Thursday due to the anticipated snow and ice. You can find a list of closed schools by going here.

A winter storm warning went into effect at 9 a.m. Thursday for Broome, Chenango and Tioga counties. The warning is scheduled to expire at 3 p.m. Friday.

12 News will lead its noon, 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. newscasts with the forecast.

