Snow, Ice & Rain
Dangerous/Difficult Travel Conditions
WINTER STORM WARNING for Broome, Bradford, Chenango, Cortland, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins Counties until 3 PM Friday.
Winter Weather Advisory Delaware, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties until 3 PM Friday.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain, snow and ice. 0-2″ snow, 0-.10″ ice 100% High 36 (30-38) Wind becoming N 5-15 mph
We’ll keep the wintry mix of snow, rain and ice in the forecast Thursday. The precipitation ends as snow showers Friday. Snowfall of an inch to more than a foot is possible. Ice of 0-.25″ with .50″ possible.
This will be followed by cold, but quiet weather for Saturday. Temperatures rebound again on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 20s and 30s.
