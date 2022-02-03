Beloved children’s book, ‘Tuck Everlasting’ takes the stage with SRO Productions III

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- If you could live forever, would you?

Take a journey you’ll never forget in this musical about love, family and living life to the fullest.

When Winnie Foster discovers the magical secret of the Tuck family she embarks on an extraordinary adventure that will change her life forever.

Actress Lonna Pierce, who plays the role of Nana the show said Tuck Everlasting is based on a beloved children’s book by Natalie Babbitt.

“It starts with the Tuck family who is actually drunk from a magic spring of water, we’ve all heard stories about eternal youth the spring of water that lets you live forever,” Pierce said. “It seems like a wonderful idea but through the play you find out the Tuck family is not thrilled with having to live forever and not being able to have children of their own that will stay young along with them.”

Actress Alice Richardson, who plays the role of Winnie Foster (Nana’s granddaughter) said audience members should keep in mind it’s important to live life to the fullest.

“I hope that they take away that it’s never too much to have a little bit of adventure and go with whatever your heart desires,” Richardson said.

Pierce noted Tuck Everlasting is sure to keep audience members entertained.

“Most of all you’re going to love the product because it’s filled with music and dance, it’s very lyrical,” Pierce said. “Oftentimes in the show we’ll use dancers to express a dream sequence and it’s very visually exciting.”

SRO Productions III presents Tuck Everlasting Feb. 4 to 6 and Feb. 11 to 13 at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.

Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday performances will begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets for Tuck Everlasting can be purchased here.