Advertisement

The Addiction Center of Broome County is one of many local resources to provide naloxone to the public

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 11pm Newscast.
By Jill Croce
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department is sharing with residents that they’ve seen an alarming number of overdoses recently.

“As of today, there has been a total of eight nonfatal overdoses in the month of February. Yesterday it was seven, but then we’ve had another one since then,” said Broome County Health Department Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator Marissa Knapp. “Anytime we have more than three in a 24 hour period, that’s when we issue a spike.”

To combat the drug epidemic, Knapp stressed being proactive and learning harm reduction strategies, one of which is access to naloxone. She said it takes less than 10 minutes.

One of a number of local sites offering naloxone through Narcan training is the Addiction Center of Broome County (ACBC).

Clinician Amanda Lewis with ACBC taught 12 News’ Jill Croce some of the foundations to administer naloxone and how to get access to training.

“Because of Covid, we have been offering them virtually as well. We will do them in person, but there is no scheduling anything like that,” said Lewis. “It doesn’t have to be a group. It can be individualized. It is anonymous.”

Knapp said it’s all about being proactive.

“Knowledge is power,” said Knapp. “Maybe if they’re not ready for treatment today, or tomorrow, or next year their life still matters, and being trained in Narcan and saving that life is so important.”

In addition to ACBC, Knapp also mentioned other local sites that offer the harm reduction strategy.

Helio Health, Southern Tier Aids Program, Truth Pharm, United Health Services, and often a local pharmacy.

If you choose a pharmacy, it’s advised that you call in advance.

Most Read

Warnings issued as winter storm approaches Southern Tier
Groundhog Milltown Mel offered his weather prediction of an early spring or late winter each...
Celebrity groundhog from NJ dies just before his big day
Crews respond to early morning house fire on Union Street in Johnson City
Smoking materials to blame for Johnson City fire
Barn fire
Crews respond to barn fire in Kirkwood, road shut down
House fire at 21 Republic Street, Town of Dickinson
No injuries in Town of Dickinson house fire

Latest News

The FEMA-funded program provides both free and confidential services to all New York residents.
NY Project Hope of Broome County offers services to the community to help cope with hardships caused by COVID-19
The Addiction Center of Broome County is one of many local resources to provide naloxone to the...
The Addiction Center of Broome County is one of many local resources to provide naloxone to the public
New York
Governor Hochul signs new redistricting maps into law
NYSEG Prepares for winter storm.