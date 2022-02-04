The Addiction Center of Broome County is one of many local resources to provide naloxone to the public

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department is sharing with residents that they’ve seen an alarming number of overdoses recently.

“As of today, there has been a total of eight nonfatal overdoses in the month of February. Yesterday it was seven, but then we’ve had another one since then,” said Broome County Health Department Opioid Overdose Prevention Coordinator Marissa Knapp. “Anytime we have more than three in a 24 hour period, that’s when we issue a spike.”

To combat the drug epidemic, Knapp stressed being proactive and learning harm reduction strategies, one of which is access to naloxone. She said it takes less than 10 minutes.

One of a number of local sites offering naloxone through Narcan training is the Addiction Center of Broome County (ACBC).

Clinician Amanda Lewis with ACBC taught 12 News’ Jill Croce some of the foundations to administer naloxone and how to get access to training.

“Because of Covid, we have been offering them virtually as well. We will do them in person, but there is no scheduling anything like that,” said Lewis. “It doesn’t have to be a group. It can be individualized. It is anonymous.”

Knapp said it’s all about being proactive.

“Knowledge is power,” said Knapp. “Maybe if they’re not ready for treatment today, or tomorrow, or next year their life still matters, and being trained in Narcan and saving that life is so important.”

In addition to ACBC, Knapp also mentioned other local sites that offer the harm reduction strategy.

Helio Health, Southern Tier Aids Program, Truth Pharm, United Health Services, and often a local pharmacy.

If you choose a pharmacy, it’s advised that you call in advance.