Broome County virus testing site closed due to weather

(WBNG) -- The Broome County COVID-19 rapid testing site at the Broome County Health Department is closed Friday due to the weather.

Additionally, the Broome County Public Library is also closed.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Broome, Chenango and Tioga counties until 3 p.m. Friday.

