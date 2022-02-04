Advertisement

Broome County virus testing site closed due to weather

(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County COVID-19 rapid testing site at the Broome County Health Department is closed Friday due to the weather.

Additionally, the Broome County Public Library is also closed.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Broome, Chenango and Tioga counties until 3 p.m. Friday.

You can find the latest on the forecast by going to the weather page by following this link. You can also download the Storm Track 12 weather app, available on iPhone and Android, by going here.

A plethora of schools closed Friday due to snow and ice. You can find a list of closed schools by going here.

