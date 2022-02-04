Bus driver arrested for forcibly touching students

(WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested a 61-year-old Sherburne-Earlville school bus driver for forcibly touching minors on Feb. 3.

According to a news release, the bus driver was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, both charges are misdemeanors.

State Police said an investigation showed that the bus driver inappropriately touched three students 14, 15 and 16-years-old.

He was released on his own recognizance and the victims were issued stay-away orders of protection.