Advertisement

Bus driver arrested for forcibly touching students

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested a 61-year-old Sherburne-Earlville school bus driver for forcibly touching minors on Feb. 3.

According to a news release, the bus driver was charged with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, both charges are misdemeanors.

State Police said an investigation showed that the bus driver inappropriately touched three students 14, 15 and 16-years-old.

He was released on his own recognizance and the victims were issued stay-away orders of protection.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ prompts judges to walk out
House fire at 21 Republic Street, Town of Dickinson
No injuries in Town of Dickinson house fire
One of three safety cameras placed on a Union-Endicott Central School District bus
209 drivers illegally passed school buses in Broome County in January
Senior centers, virus booster clinics close ahead of winter storm
Warnings issued as winter storm approaches Southern Tier

Latest News

Rowdy Gram
Rowdy the Rumble Pony to deliver Valentine’s Day Rowdy Grams
Fire
Propane tank to blame for Westover fire
State Police arrested Scott A. Mawhiney in connection to the shooting of a trooper in June 2021.
Man sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder of State Trooper
Broome County virus testing site closed due to weather