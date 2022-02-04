Cold, breezy start to the weekend

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. A few snow showers possible. A few spots could drop below zero if some clearing develops. Low: 6-12

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold with a chance of a few lake snow showers. Chance of snow is 30%. Winds could gust to 20-25mph. Wind chill as low as -5. High: 10-16

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered snow showers, still associated with Wednesday and Thursday’s storm, will taper west to east this evening. Variable clouds are expected tonight with lows in the single digits to around 13.

FEW COLDER SPOTS TONIGHT (WBNG)

LAKE SNOW CHANCE (WBNG)

Saturday will be cold with highs in the teens. A bit of a breeze COULD potentially cause some ice-caked branches to break off trees. We do not anticipate significant tree damage, but it is a possibility. Winds could gust to around 20mph at times. Wind chills drop as low as -5. A few lake snow showers could get organized and bring some flakes to typical lake zones. No significant accumulation is expected.

High pressure builds in Saturday night and lows drop below zero across the region. Lows range from around -12 to -1. A breeze continues Sunday, too. So be on alert for what was just mentioned above.Monday through Wednesday looks quiet with temperatures in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens.

Cold returns next weekend with highs in the teens Saturday climbing back to the mid 20s Sunday.