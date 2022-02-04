Advertisement

Man sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder of State Trooper

State Police arrested Scott A. Mawhiney in connection to the shooting of a trooper in June 2021.
State Police arrested Scott A. Mawhiney in connection to the shooting of a trooper in June 2021.(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Scott Mawhiney was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the attempted murder of a New York State Trooper over the summer.

Mawhiney was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder of Trooper Ryan Thorp in November 2021.

In June 2021, Mawhiney shot Trooper Thorp at a residence on Sunrise Terrace in the Town of Deposit.

Trooper Thorp was responding to a domestic incident when he was shot in the arm. He was released from the hospital just a few days after the shooting.

Mawhiney pleaded not guilty to a nine-count indictment in Broome County.

