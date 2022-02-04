NY Project Hope of Broome County offers services to the community to help cope with hardships caused by COVID-19

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- NY Project Hope of Broome County is offering a variety of services to the community to help people struggling with their mental health during the pandemic.

The FEMA-funded program provides both free and confidential services to all New York residents. Crisis Counselor Amanda VanGordon said NY Project Hope provides weekly support groups, activities to help manage stress, and a new walk and talk service at the Oakdale Mall.

“We discuss how people have been coping and dealing with the stress around all the changes and everything we’ve been going through for the last couple of years,” said VanGordon.

The program also connects people with outside resources that will help people struggling with financial issues, housing and food insecurity.

“We not only provide support, but we can also provide those referrals to people if they need things like housing,” VanGordon said. “If they’re looking for a job or they need food, clothing or anything like that -- we can give them referrals to other agencies.”

NY Project Hope is located inside the Mental Health Association of the Southern Tier at 47 Broad Ave in Binghamton.

Those interested in the services at NY Project Hope can find more information here, or by calling the hotline (607) 778-9075.