NYSEG Prepares for winter storm.

(WBNG) -- As everyone begins to prepare themselves for the winter storm , power companies are doing the same.

NYSEG’S Representatives let 12 news know that storm readiness teams have been monitoring the storm all week and are continuing to do so.

Kelly Packard NYSEG’S corporate communications manager says that ice continues to be one of the power companies biggest concerns as it has the ability to bring down tree limps and cause trouble on the road.

“If there’s ice on the road and there’s motor vehicle crashes and a vehicle crashes into one of our polls with our equipment that can cause outages as well” - Kelly Packard corporate communications manager of NYSEG

They are also making sure they keep a close eye on power lines which can be prone to snow and wind.

NYSEG also suggest that residents should make sure the keep a battery operated flash light, a radio on hand, and to make sure to keep your phones and smart devices fully charged. They also said to be ready with a supply of drinking water, and non perishable foods.

For more information and tips on how to stay safe or how to report a power outage , visit www.nyseg.com.