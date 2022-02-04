Pet of the Week: Meet Donut!

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Meet Donut from the Broome County Humane Society.

Donut is a 4-year-old spayed female hound mix. Donut loves to dance for attention and can often be found having a dance off in her kennel with the staff. Donut is looking for a furever home with older children, but does not want to be around other animals.

“You can fill out an application, and your application will be good for a year,” Adoption Coordinator Todd Hubik said. “Then we will give you a call if you are the best for the dog.”

If you’re interested in Donut contact the Broome County Humane Society to fill out an application and check on the status of the animal!