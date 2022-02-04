Advertisement

Propane tank to blame for Westover fire

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWN OF UNION (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Fire Department responded to a fire at 14 Dayton St. in Westover in the Town of Union Thursday.

Fire officials responded to the call for a fire, with entrapment, around 2:23 p.m. Upon arrival, fire officials noticed heavy smoke and fire on the deck at the location.

Firefighters said they discovered propane escaping from a tank on the deck that was fueling the fire. However, they said the fire was limited to the deck, siding and back of the building. The fire did not make it inside.

Officials also noted that there were no injuries reported in the fire and all tenants were able to re-occupy their apartments.

Officials determined that the cause of the fire was caused by a propane camp stove that was left unattended on the deck.

The oil on the stove heated up and boiled over, and ignited when making contact with the burner, creating a fireball that caught nearby tables on fire, as well as burning through the hose connecting the propane tank to the stove, allowing the gas to flow freely, further fueling the flames,” officials wrote in a news release.

