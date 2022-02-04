Advertisement

Rowdy the Rumble Pony to deliver Valentine’s Day Rowdy Grams

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Give the gift of a Rowdy Gram this Valentine’s Day.

If you still need a gift for that special someone, The Binghamton Rumble Ponies might be able to help.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies Director of Community & Group Sales Julia Jaffee said the Rumble Ponies are offering a Valentine’s Day Package.

“We have a package on sale for $65 and it includes a dozen flowers, chocolates, and two ticket vouchers for our 2022 season,” Jaffee said. “Those will be delivered by Rowdy and I on Valentine’s Day and it’s a great opportunity for us to get out in the community and interact and get people excited for the upcoming season.”

Jaffee noted the tickets vouchers can be redeemed at any home game besides July 4 and Memorial Day.

“We will have delivery starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 14th and deliveries will go through 4:30 p.m.,” Jaffee said. “Once you sign up to get the Valentine’s Day Package we will reach out next week to schedule an exact time for delivery.”

Jaffee explained that fans who purchase the Valentine’s Day Package must live within 20 miles of Mirabito Stadium.

Call 607-722-3866, visit rumble-ponies | Rumble Ponies (milb.com) or stop by Mirabito Stadium to purchase your Valentine’s Day Package.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
Rudy Giuliani revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’ prompts judges to walk out
House fire at 21 Republic Street, Town of Dickinson
No injuries in Town of Dickinson house fire
One of three safety cameras placed on a Union-Endicott Central School District bus
209 drivers illegally passed school buses in Broome County in January
Senior centers, virus booster clinics close ahead of winter storm
Warnings issued as winter storm approaches Southern Tier

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Donut
Pet of the Week: Meet Donut!
Tuck Everlasting at the Shorr Family Firehouse Stage
Beloved children’s book, ‘Tuck Everlasting’ takes the stage with SRO Productions III
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: What does a will do
Thanksgiving mac and cheese that doesn’t contain any cheese
Say Cheese: 7th Annual Mac & Cheese Fest returns to downtown Binghamton