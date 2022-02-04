Rowdy the Rumble Pony to deliver Valentine’s Day Rowdy Grams

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Give the gift of a Rowdy Gram this Valentine’s Day.

If you still need a gift for that special someone, The Binghamton Rumble Ponies might be able to help.

Binghamton Rumble Ponies Director of Community & Group Sales Julia Jaffee said the Rumble Ponies are offering a Valentine’s Day Package.

“We have a package on sale for $65 and it includes a dozen flowers, chocolates, and two ticket vouchers for our 2022 season,” Jaffee said. “Those will be delivered by Rowdy and I on Valentine’s Day and it’s a great opportunity for us to get out in the community and interact and get people excited for the upcoming season.”

Jaffee noted the tickets vouchers can be redeemed at any home game besides July 4 and Memorial Day.

“We will have delivery starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 14th and deliveries will go through 4:30 p.m.,” Jaffee said. “Once you sign up to get the Valentine’s Day Package we will reach out next week to schedule an exact time for delivery.”

Jaffee explained that fans who purchase the Valentine’s Day Package must live within 20 miles of Mirabito Stadium.

Call 607-722-3866, visit rumble-ponies | Rumble Ponies (milb.com) or stop by Mirabito Stadium to purchase your Valentine’s Day Package.