Security Mutual Life headquarters goes red for National Wear Red Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- To celebrate National Wear Red Day, Security Mutual Life and the American Heart Association teamed up to help promote American Heart Month. Security Mutual will illuminate its headquarters in downtown Binghamton red on Friday.

In a release sent by Security Mutual, this year marks the 18th National Wear Red Day. It’s celebrated on the first Friday in February every year. The day is supposed to bring more attention and awareness to heart disease.

“Go Red is a day to unite as a community and to take a stand against the leading killer of Americans,” said Kirk Gravely, President and Chief Executive Officer of Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York. “We are proud to join with the American Heart Association to help promote National Wear Red Day® and American Heart Month. It serves as a fantastic opportunity to spread the word of the many simple, positive steps people can take to improve and protect their heart health.”

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

They say 87% of all heart issues are believed to be preventable through lifestyle changes including having a healthy diet, being more active and not smoking or vaping.

For more information and resources on heart health, click here.