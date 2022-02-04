Advertisement

US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2022
(AP) -- Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 has hit 900,000, less than two months after eclipsing 800,000.

The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is more than the populations of Indianapolis, San Francisco, or Charlottes, North Carolina.

COVID-19 has become one of the three top leading causes of death in America, behind the big two -- heart disease and cancer.

To public health experts, the milestone is made all the more tragic because so many of the recent deaths were preventable. Just 64% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

As battle lines are redrawn, congressional candidates reconsider next steps
Bus driver arrested for touching minors
Scott Mawhiney sentenced to 30 years in prison
