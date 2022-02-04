Advertisement

WARNINGS and Advisories still in effect

Ice changes to snow
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:57 AM EST
WINTER STORM WARNING for Broome, Bradford, Chenango, Cortland, Otsego, Tioga and Tompkins Couties

until 3 PM Friday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Delaware, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Wayne Counties until 3 PM Friday.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with snow and ice. 1-3″ snow, 0-.10″ 100% Temperatures fall through the 20s. (20-26) Wind N

becoming NW 5-10 G20 mph

The slow moving cold front will give us a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. The precipitation

will end as snow showers this afternoon. Temperatures will fall through the 20s.

With cold air moving in, we will have lake effect snow showers tonight. These will continue into Satruday.

Skies will be mostly clear Saturday night. Along with light winds, it’s going to get cold with lows in the

single digits.

Sunday looks like the start of some nicer weather. We’ll be partly cloudy with highs in the 20s. Partly to

Mostly cloudy skies Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near freezing. A cold front will give us some

snow showers Thursday.

