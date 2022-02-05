Advertisement

As battle lines are redrawn, congressional candidates reconsider next steps

By Josh Rosenblatt
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- After Governor Kathy Hochul signed New York’s new congressional map into law, candidates who had previously announced their intention to run for office are now reflecting on what comes next.

Before these maps were released, four candidates had publicly announced their candidacy for NY-22: Democrats Mikayla Ridley and Josh Riley, independent candidate Hal Stewart, and Republican incumbent Claudia Tenney.

Tenney recently announced she will be relocating and running in NY-23, an open seat after Republican Tom Reed announced he will not seek re-election.

As for her former challengers, each are plotting their new course. Ridley announced after careful consideration, and due to the extreme changes NY-22 has undergone in the new map, she will no longer be running for Congress this year.

“The political and geographic makeup of the district changed so dramatically, and we knew that would be the case; that’s inevitably going to be the case with districts in Upstate New York,” Ridley told 12 News Friday. “It’s just the population is much more scattered in Upstate New York than it would be in a major metropolitain area.”

During an interview Friday, Stewart declined to say what his current plans are, instead teasing a statement he plans to release over the next few days detailing his path forward.

Riley on the other hand announced on Twitter he still intends to run in NY-22, even though the district is vastly different and no longer contains his home; an Endicott native, Riley mentioned in a statement he is undeterred by the changing borders, as the problems that inspired him to run for office very much still exist.

