Corning man marks 1-year of discharge from Guthrie Hospital

CORNING (WBNG) -- COVID-19 has shifted the way we live our day-to-day lives for the past two years.

Many Americans have been hospitalized due to this virus, and today a Corning native is celebrating his one year of discharge from the Guthrie Hospital.

Michael Ambrosone spent thirty-one days at Guthrie Hospital, where he had to be connected to a machine to help him breathe and later spent eighteen days in the ICU.

He wasn’t able to physically see his Family and had to keep in contact with them through phone calls and social media. During his time there he created a bond with Guthrie staff that they still have to this day.

“the professionals and the care team at Corning Guthrie hospital were literally filling a void, they were my family and friends for thirty-one days we laughed and cried and prayed together” - Michael Ambrosone

