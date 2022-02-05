Advertisement

Johnson City Police Department partners with Crime Victims Assistance Center, raising awareness for human trafficking through Red Sand Project

Chief Brent Dodge of the Johnson City Police Department said the grains of red sand symbolize those who fall through the cracks when it comes to the issue of human trafficking.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department partnered with the Crime Victims Assistance Center to raise awareness for human trafficking and exploitation.

The department participated in “The Red Sand Project -- pouring red grains of sand in the cracks of the sidewalk in front of its head quarters. Chief Brent Dodge of the Johnson City Police Department said the grains of red sand symbolize those who fall through the cracks when it comes to the issue of human trafficking.

“We thought that’d be a good way to raise awareness and just put the word out there,” said Dodge. “If there are any victims of human trafficking and they are afraid to reach out to the police -- they can reach out to the Crime Victims Assistance Center, and they’ll get connected with resources to help get them out of the situation.”

The Red Sand Project was created in 2014 by artist and activist Molly Gachman. Over a million people have participated in the project worldwide.

Although Human Trafficking Awareness Month has passed, Dodge said the department will continue to keep their eyes open to help combat the issue all year round.

