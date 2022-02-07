Faith in Action Volunteers seek community’s help

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Volunteers are needed to help assist the elderly in Broome County.

Faith in Action Volunteers Program Director Sue Spencer said this program helps adults ages 60 and over to improve their quality of life and maintain independence.

“Faith in Action Volunteers is a volunteer-based program from the Broome County Council of Churches that helps the senior citizens in our community,” Spencer said. “We provide a lot of necessary services such as transportation to medical appointments, grocery shopping, friendly visits, and we do a lot of little things that a senior living by themselves might find difficult to do.”

Spencer noted to become a volunteer Faith in Action requires a background check.

“We can try to find something to fit just about anybody’s qualifications,” Spencer said. “We can’t run without volunteers that’s for sure.”

Volunteer Debbie Thorpe said being a volunteer is wonderful.

“I just enjoy being around them and sharing a little bit of my life with them and them with me,” Thorpe said. “I know they love our service because otherwise, they would not get to all the places that they need to go.”

Thorpe explained the volunteer schedule is flexible.

“I take what I can, I look at my schedule and fit it in,” Thorpe said. “They are very flexible, and it’s just a wonderful thing to do. They give back so much more than I give them.”

Find more information on Faith in Action Volunteers and how to become a volunteer here.