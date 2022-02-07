Getting warmer!

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few mixed showers east of I-81. Trace amounts of rain, snow or ice. 20% High 36 (32-38) Wind S 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

With an east flow off the Atlantic, and a front stalled along the coast, we’ll have some clouds and a few mixed showers in the forecast today. Accumulations, if any, will be light. Seasonably cold tonight.

We’ll have a few weak lows coming through over the next few days. None of these are going to be strong, but we will have clouds and snow showers in the forecast Tuesday.

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday.

We’ll be milder later in the week, but with a couple lows moving through, we’ll have mixed showers in the forecast. As a low moves out Saturday, we’ll be colder Sunday.