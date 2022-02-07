Advertisement

Hochul to make annoucment on mask mandate this week

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) -- Several of Governor Kathy Hochul’s COVID-19 related mandates, such as the need for people to wear a mask in public spaces, are set to expire soon.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced his state’s decision to end COVID mandates in schools next month.

Governor Hochul said she hopes to do the same soon.

“We are going to assess our situation here in New York; as I mentioned, on Wednesday, I’ll be making an announcement about our vaccination mask requirement for businesses,” Hochul said. “As I understand, Governor Murphy is talking about a situation one month from now, so I’m going to continue to head in that direction, we’re hoping to get to it, I’ve said that for weeks.”

New York’s mask requirement for school is set to expire next Tuesday.

