Advertisement

Lawyers on Call: Affording an attorney if you are injured

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's noon newscast.
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Tom Schimmerling of Schimmerling Injury Law joined Around the Tiers Monday to discuss affording an attorney if you are injured.

“Many people are concerned if they can afford an attorney if they’re injured,” Personal Injury Lawyer Tom Schimmerling said. “The simple answer is yes, so many people may not realize most personal injury and car accident attorneys do not charge any fees unless they recover for the client or their family.”

To get in contact with Tom Schimmerling, visit the Schimmerling Injury Law website here.

Most Read

Broome County Dispatch confirmed there was a building fire in the Village of Endicott Sunday...
Crews respond to building fire in the Village of Endicott
Emergency crews respond to house fire on Green Street in Binghamton
Bus driver arrested for forcibly touching students
Corning man marks 1-year of discharge from Guthrie Hospital
Chief Brent Dodge of the Johnson City Police Department said the grains of red sand symbolize...
Johnson City Police Department partners with Crime Victims Assistance Center, raising awareness for human trafficking through Red Sand Project

Latest News

Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: What does a will do
Tom Schimmerling
Lawyers on Call: Do claims raise insurance rates
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: Supplementary under insured motorist coverage
Lawyers on Call
Lawyers on Call: What happens when someone dies without a will