Multiple lanes closed on Route 26 after crash in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash on Route 26 in Endicott Monday evening.

According to 511NY, all southbound lanes are blocked and one northbound lane is blocked between Monroe Street and the State Route 17C raps.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to Monroe Street to Grant Avenue to State Route 17.

12 News has a crew on the way to the scene. Additional information will be added to this article once it’s available.