No major storms this week!

By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Some freezing fog is possible. Icy spots likely. Wide range in temperatures. Low: 12-22

Tuesday: Partial sun. Slight chance of a few snow showers. High: 28-34

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is on tap this evening and tonight. Lots of low level moisture from melting snow should allow for some freezing fog to develop. There may be some slippery areas and surfaces as a result. Lows range from around 11 to the low 20s.

WIDE TEMPERATURE RANGE
WIDE TEMPERATURE RANGE(WBNG)
NO ACCUMULATIONS
NO ACCUMULATIONS(WBNG)

A series of relatively weak upper level disturbances move through just about every day this week and as such will keep at least a slight (20%) of a few rain or snow showers each day through Saturday. Not a single day at this time is expected to be a complete loss to all day precipitation. Highs climb to around 40 by Wednesday and stay in the upper 30s to near 40 through Saturday.

The clipper that arrives Saturday ushers in some much colder air for Sunday with highs in the teens expected.

