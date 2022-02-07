Phelps Mansion Museum reopens

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- After its yearly hiatus, the Phelps Mansion Museum has officially Reopened its doors to the public on Saturday.

After every holiday season, the museum closes to take the time out to clean and regroup to prepare for the new year.

Now with the news of the reopening residents are taking the opportunity to visit the historic sites.

“We definitely have seen a little bit of an uptick in ticket sales since we’ve announced that we are reopening for tourism again and I’m hoping that continues as we get into the warmer weather months,” said House Manager Joe Schuerch.

Mansion staff tells 12 news that there is a bunch of events that are being planned for the season.

If you would like to visit the museum you can purchase tickets on www.phelpsmansion.org

