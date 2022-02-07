Teen killed in Susquehanna County crash

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police said a teenager was killed in a car crash on State Route 374 in Lenox Township on Jan. 31, 2021.

According to a police report, 19-year-old Logan C. Jennings was killed in the crash.

Police said, for an unknown reason, Jennings failed to negotiate a right bend in the roadway. They said the 2008 Nissan Frontier that he was driving traveled around 100 feet before it crashed into a stone wall.

Police noted that Jennings was apparently not wearing a seatbelt and said he died from his injuries as a result of the crash.