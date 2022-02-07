Advertisement

Teen killed in Susquehanna County crash

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBNG) -- Pennsylvania State Police said a teenager was killed in a car crash on State Route 374 in Lenox Township on Jan. 31, 2021.

According to a police report, 19-year-old Logan C. Jennings was killed in the crash.

Police said, for an unknown reason, Jennings failed to negotiate a right bend in the roadway. They said the 2008 Nissan Frontier that he was driving traveled around 100 feet before it crashed into a stone wall.

Police noted that Jennings was apparently not wearing a seatbelt and said he died from his injuries as a result of the crash.

Most Read

Broome County Dispatch confirmed there was a building fire in the Village of Endicott Sunday...
Crews respond to building fire in the Village of Endicott
Emergency crews respond to house fire on Green Street in Binghamton
Bus driver arrested for forcibly touching students
Corning man marks 1-year of discharge from Guthrie Hospital
Chief Brent Dodge of the Johnson City Police Department said the grains of red sand symbolize...
Johnson City Police Department partners with Crime Victims Assistance Center, raising awareness for human trafficking through Red Sand Project

Latest News

N95 mask
Hochul to make annoucment on mask mandate this week
Multiple lanes closed on Route 26 after crash in Endicott
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users