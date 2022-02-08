Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Binghamton florists weigh in on national supply issues

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The effects of national supply chain issues are being felt in many industries, and the flower industry is no exception. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, there’s a reported shortage of flowers and glassware.

To learn about the impact, two Binghamton businesses have chimed in on the topic: Renaissance Floral Gallery and Woodfern Florist.

“The challenge is not just for the holiday, but it’s been kind of a challenge for this whole Covid period,” said Owner of Renaissance Floral Gallery Ken Havenstein.

The other business, Woodfern Florist, also points to Covid as the reason behind the nationwide supply issues. Kimberly Schwartz, the lead designer, said they’ve had to work harder.

“Kind of anticipated a lot of this at the very beginning of the pandemic so we’ve ordered a lot of things early... We’ve tried to stay ahead of it,” said Schwartz.

Unlike other parts of the United States, both businesses shared they’re not in short supply of flowers. The Binghamton sites credit their success to their partnerships with different wholesalers and the various markets from which they get their stock.

The item presenting more challenges seems to be glassware items, likes vases.

“Some items have been out of stock and we might have had to wait a little bit longer to get them back in stock,” said Schwartz.

Havenstein mentioned strategy he has implemented during the pandemic.

“So we’ve opened up a variety of programs. One is that we have a vase exchange,” he said. “We always tell people that if they want to recycle vases, we’ll be glad to purchase or to use whatever material they have.”