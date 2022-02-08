Advertisement

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Binghamton florists weigh in on national supply issues

Reported nationwide supply chain issues are impacting florists. 12 News heads to two local...
Reported nationwide supply chain issues are impacting florists. 12 News heads to two local florists to hear about any local impact.(WBNG 12 News)
By Jill Croce
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The effects of national supply chain issues are being felt in many industries, and the flower industry is no exception. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, there’s a reported shortage of flowers and glassware.

To learn about the impact, two Binghamton businesses have chimed in on the topic: Renaissance Floral Gallery and Woodfern Florist.

“The challenge is not just for the holiday, but it’s been kind of a challenge for this whole Covid period,” said Owner of Renaissance Floral Gallery Ken Havenstein.

The other business, Woodfern Florist, also points to Covid as the reason behind the nationwide supply issues. Kimberly Schwartz, the lead designer, said they’ve had to work harder.

“Kind of anticipated a lot of this at the very beginning of the pandemic so we’ve ordered a lot of things early... We’ve tried to stay ahead of it,” said Schwartz.

Unlike other parts of the United States, both businesses shared they’re not in short supply of flowers. The Binghamton sites credit their success to their partnerships with different wholesalers and the various markets from which they get their stock.

The item presenting more challenges seems to be glassware items, likes vases.

“Some items have been out of stock and we might have had to wait a little bit longer to get them back in stock,” said Schwartz.

Havenstein mentioned strategy he has implemented during the pandemic.

“So we’ve opened up a variety of programs. One is that we have a vase exchange,” he said. “We always tell people that if they want to recycle vases, we’ll be glad to purchase or to use whatever material they have.”

Most Read

Broome County Dispatch confirmed there was a building fire in the Village of Endicott Sunday...
Crews respond to building fire in the Village of Endicott
Emergency crews respond to house fire on Green Street in Binghamton
Teen killed in Susquehanna County crash
Multiple lanes closed on Route 26 after crash in Endicott
Bus driver arrested for forcibly touching students

Latest News

Southern Tier Aids Prevention Program in Johnson City
On National Black HIV-AIDS Awareness Day, STAP Sheds Light on Disproportionate impact on POC Community
A Room to Heal unveils first room of 2022
A Room to Heal unveils first room of 2022
Teen killed in Susquehanna County crash
Teen killed in Susquehanna County crash
Binghamton fire officials respond to fire on Green Street
Binghamton fire officials respond to fire on Green Street