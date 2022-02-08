Former Colonial owner accuses business partners of illegally forcing him out of ownership group

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A former investor in the Colonial bar and restaurant is suing his ex-business partners, claiming they used a marital dispute to force him to give up his stake in the restaurant.

According to a lawsuit filed in Broome County Court, Kristopher Kasmarcik is suing Yaron Kweller, Alex Jaffe, and (nominally) Court Street Hospitality Group, Inc., the limited-liability corporation that legally owns the restaurant; the lawsuit claims the defendants forced Kasmarcik to unwillingly give up his shares in the LLC back in August.

The lawsuit claims Kasmarcik owned and continues to own 10% of the LLC; it states prior to the alleged involuntary transfer, Kweller owned 27.5% of the LLC, Jaffe owned 25%. The other owners, who are mentioned in the suit but not listed as defendants, are listed as Andrew Urso (27.5%) and Jordan Ringden (a non-voting 10% share he allegedly acquired in 2016).

Kasmarcik’s lawsuit was filed one day after the restaurant closed for “deeply disturbing” allegations shared on social media, accusing multiple owners of sexual misconduct; the Binghamton Police Department has acknowledged an ongoing investigation into what it describes as an incident involving owners of the Colonial in late November last year. BPD’s investigation is not mentioned in Kasmarcik’s suit.

This lawsuit stems from an alleged affair between Ringden and Kasmarcik’s wife; the suit claims Kasmarcik’s wife was Ringden’s employee at the time, as he was the manager of the Colonial and she worked there at the time of the alleged sexual relations. It also claims she was suffering from postpartum depression, having given birth to the Kasmarciks’ daughter three months prior.

The lawsuit claims in a shareholders meeting at the end of August 2021, Kweller and Jaffe claimed Kasmarcik had “violently struck” his wife after learning of the alleged affair.

Kasmarcik also alleges in the suit the defendants accused Kasmarcik in that same shareholders meeting of encouraging his wife to file a “baseless and potentially illegal harassment claim” against the LLC; the suit goes on to say Kasmarcik was passing on advice he had received from an attorney regarding the relations between his wife and Ringden.

Based on those two factors, the alleged striking incident and the encouragement, the lawsuit states Kweller and Jaffe claimed Kasmarcik had violated the shareholder’s agreement, allowing them to force an involuntary transfer of his 10% share; it also alleges the shares were liquidated at a 50% discount due to Kasmarcik’s conduct allegedly triggering a “gross negligence and material misconduct” clause.

Kasmarcik denies he violated the contract, claiming Kweller and Jaffe failed to follow the necessary protocol that would precede an involuntary transfer of a shareholder’s shares.

Based on the suit, the LLC which owns the restaurant is valued at $875,200; in addition to restoring his share of the company, the lawsuit also claims Kasmarcik is owed $64,000 as his share of dividends paid out to shareholders since he was forced out in August, minus the first payments he received for the liquidation of his 10% stake.

12 News reached out to Kasmarcik via his lawyers, as well as Kweller and Jaffe. None responded for comment.

12 News also reached out to the Binghamton Police Department for an update in its investigation into the unrelated November incident. Police did not respond.