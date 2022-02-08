Greek Peak Mountain Resort sees spike in business, following last week’s winter storm

CORTLAND (WBNG) -- Crowds of skiers, snowboarders and tubers took advantage of the fresh powder at Greek Peak Mountain Resort after last week’s winter storm -- boosting business for the ski resort.

President of Greek Peak Wes Kryger said it was by far the best weekend they have had this year. He said storms like the recent one help improve all aspects of the business.

“Obviously this season started off slow with the warm temperatures,” said Kryger. “Last week’s snow storm really helped a lot. It gets people in the mood for skiing and it was a very busy weekend here.”

Kryger said there has been a boom in business at the resort’s rental shop, children’s program, food and beverage shops, and ski lesson program.

“When the general public has snow in their backyard -- they’re looking for things to do,” he said. “With all of the COVID issues that are out there, we’ve seen an influx of people that have never tried skiing that have come out to the mountain.”

Prior to the storm, Kryger said only about 80% of the trails were open. He said the resort’s trails are now at 100% capacity this week thanks to the fresh coat of snow.

“We have some natural trails and some glade skiing that opens up when we get the natural snow,” Kryger said. “We got about 12 inches of natural snow out of this storm. We really appreciate mother nature giving us some help.”

More information on Greek Peak Mountain Resort’s slopes and ski trails can be found here.