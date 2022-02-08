Help spread autism awareness with Johnson City Police, Alive With Autism

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department is teaming up with Alive With Autism and C.K. Prints to help spread autism awareness.

Alive With Autism is a non-profit that aims to help people who are living with autism.

This is the fifth annual Autism Awareness Merchandise sale. Johnson City Police began the sale early to address supply chain issues.

All proceeds will go directly to Alive With Autism.

You can order your merch by going here. The deadline to order is Feb. 28.