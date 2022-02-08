Advertisement

Here’s how you can get a free N-95 mask at Price Chopper/Market 32

Price Chopper/Market 32 is distributing free N-95 masks.(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WBNG) -- In an effort to help fight the spread of COVID-19, Price Chopper/Market 32 announced on Monday that it will be participating in the federal government’s free N-95 mask distribution.

According to the supermarket chain, starting Tuesday and Wednesday masks will be available at tables in the center store or pharmacy for distribution. As per government guidelines, each customer may receive up to three masks.

“Price Chopper/Market 32 has sought to protect our customers, teammates, trade partners and communities, since the onset of the pandemic nearly two years ago. In addition to keeping our doors open and working tirelessly to ensure the continued flow of product onto our shelves, we’ve deployed countless health and safety protocols, provided customers thousands of masks at our expense, and administered COVID tests and vaccines,” said Blaine Bringhurst, Price Chopper/Market 32′s president. “We are here for our communities to do our part to keep everyone safe.”

For more information about COVID-19 safety protocols at Price Chopper/Market 32, click here.

Hochul to make annoucment on mask mandate this week

