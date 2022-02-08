Advertisement

Milder weather than recent times this week

By Howard Manges
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early turning partly cloudy and cold. Low: 6-14

Wednesday: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy later. Slight chance of a few late day rain showers. High: 37-42

Forecast Discussion:

Snow showers continue through early evening but come to an end with some clearing developing. Temperatures will drop quickly under the clearing with lows ranging from 6-14.

SOME SUN AND COLD
SOME SUN AND COLD(WBNG)

A ridge of high pressure builds in for most of Wednesday and we expect a mostly dry day. An approaching upper level disturbance on the heels of the ridge could possibly bring a few late rain showers in. The chance of rain is 20%. A slightly better chance of a few snow showers comes overnight into Thursday morning. The chance of snow is 30%.

Thursday another weak upper level disturbance moves in and brings yet another small chance of a few rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40.

Saturday a low pressure and strong cold front arrives. The timing looks to be early in the day so precipitation chances are a bit front-loaded with a 40% chance of rain showers before midday turning to a 30% chance of a few PM snow showers. Temperatures look to slowly fall from near 40 early into the 20s by later in the day. The timing of the cold front is uncertain so the temperature forecast, and trend, may change until we get a more solid handle on the arrival.

Most Read

Multiple lanes closed on Route 26 after crash in Endicott
Broome County Dispatch confirmed there was a building fire in the Village of Endicott Sunday...
Crews respond to building fire in the Village of Endicott
Teen killed in Susquehanna County crash
N95 mask
Hochul to make annoucment on mask mandate this week
Woman dies in crash that closed lanes of traffic in Endicott

Latest News

wbng
Seasonably cold, a few snow showers
WIDE TEMPERATURE RANGE
No major storms this week!
wbng
Getting warmer!
Cloudy but temperatures make it into the mid to upper 30s.
Warmer weather on the way!