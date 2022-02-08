Milder weather than recent times this week

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early turning partly cloudy and cold. Low: 6-14

Wednesday: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy later. Slight chance of a few late day rain showers. High: 37-42

Forecast Discussion:

Snow showers continue through early evening but come to an end with some clearing developing. Temperatures will drop quickly under the clearing with lows ranging from 6-14.

SOME SUN AND COLD (WBNG)

A ridge of high pressure builds in for most of Wednesday and we expect a mostly dry day. An approaching upper level disturbance on the heels of the ridge could possibly bring a few late rain showers in. The chance of rain is 20%. A slightly better chance of a few snow showers comes overnight into Thursday morning. The chance of snow is 30%.

Thursday another weak upper level disturbance moves in and brings yet another small chance of a few rain or snow showers. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40.

Saturday a low pressure and strong cold front arrives. The timing looks to be early in the day so precipitation chances are a bit front-loaded with a 40% chance of rain showers before midday turning to a 30% chance of a few PM snow showers. Temperatures look to slowly fall from near 40 early into the 20s by later in the day. The timing of the cold front is uncertain so the temperature forecast, and trend, may change until we get a more solid handle on the arrival.