On National Black HIV-AIDS Awareness Day, STAP Sheds Light on Disproportionate impact on POC Community

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- “A lot of people in the medical professional today still are uneducated about black bodies” said Program Coordinator Alexis Williams with the Southern Tier Aids Program.

For Williams, National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is more than just the namesake. “HIV is very presentable and treatable, once you reach an AIDS diagnosis there is no going back to an HIV diagnosis. That’s why it’s so important to treat people in the HIV stage” she said.

According to the Prevention Coordinator systemic racism is one of the factors regarding the issue of education, prevention and treatment of HIV. Accessibility is another factor. Williams said it’s because of programs like the ones offered through STAP that people can find the help and resources they need. “So all of our services are free which is really helpful and I mean if somebody needs a ride to get a test we’ll offer that”.

Williams said at their Ithaca location, people might be more apt to getting tested, or find resources. “It’s a comfortable office for a person of color to walk into because most of the staff are people of color”.

In the end, Williams said the understands that it will take some time, but she hopes by bringing awareness to the disproportionate impact that the epidemic has had on communities of color.

She says right now, the best thing to do is know your status and get tested. To learn more about STAP’s programs and location you can visit them here.