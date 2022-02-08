Niagara Falls, local state parks see increased visitation since pandemic began

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul’s office announced Tuesday that Chenango Valley State Park and Oquaga State Park have seen an increase in attendance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to her office, 246,000 people visited Chenango Valley State Park in 2021. 208,000 people visited the park in 2020 when the pandemic began.

Her office also said that 89,000 people visited Oquaga State Park in 2021, compared to the 69,000 people who visited it in 2020.

Governor Hochul’s proposed 2022-23 budget includes $200 million in capital funding for State Parks, an 80% increase from the current level, to enhance the N.Y. Parks 100 capital initiative.

Niagara Falls had the most visitors in 2021 with nine million people coming to the park.