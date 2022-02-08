Seasonably cold, a few snow showers

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, early fog, snow showers. 0-.25″ 20% High 32 (28-34) Wind NW 5-15 mph

wbng (wbng)

We’ll have a few weak lows coming through over the next few days. None of these are going to be strong, but we will have clouds and snow showers in the forecast Tuesday.

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday with increasing clouds. There will be some afternoon mixed showers. Snow showers continue Wednesday night.

We’ll be milder later in the week, but with a couple lows moving through, we’ll have mixed showers in the forecast. As a low moves out Saturday, we’ll be colder Sunday.

Mostly cloudy and cold Sunday and Monday.