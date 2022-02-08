State plows to be named after DOT worker killed in 2019

(WBNG) -- A Southern Tier Department of Transportation worker who tragically lost his life is being remembered by New York State.

Dennis “Matt” Howe was struck and killed by a vehicle in a work zone on Route 17 in Tioga County in 2019.

NEW: NYDOT Director Marie Therese Dominguez announces a plow in every region of the state will be named “Howe’s Plow” after the late DOT worker Matt Howe, who was struck and killed in a work zone back in 2019 @WBNG12News pic.twitter.com/O46FYBVBcE — Josh Rosenblatt (@JRosenblattTV) February 8, 2022

In Howe’s honor, a plow in every region of New York will be named “Howe’s Plow” in his memory.

The plow features a dedication as well as the department’s “Move Over” logo, which references the state’s law requiring drivers to leave space for plows.

The portion of Highway 17 in Tioga County where Howe lost his life has already been renamed the Dennis Matt Howe Memorial Highway in his honor.

Howe was 45.