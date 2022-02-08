Advertisement

Weis Healthy Heart: Oils(WBNG 12 News)
By Steph Shtoyko
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Weis Markets Registered Dietitian Kimberly Asman joined Around the Tiers Tuesday to discuss which fats and oils are best for heart health.

“When it comes to heart health you want to specifically look for unsaturated fats because those are going to help manage your cholesterol levels,” Asman said. “Unsaturated fats tend to come in planet based foods and when it comes to oils that are high in unsaturated fat, extra virgin olive oil, sesame oil, canola oil, and avocado oil are some examples.”

Find more information on heart smart foods and recipes here.

