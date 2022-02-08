Advertisement

Woman dies in crash that closed lanes of traffic in Endicott

(WBNG 12 News)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A Pennsylvania woman has died following a car crash that shut down lanes of traffic in the Village of Endicott Monday afternoon.

According to the Endicott Police Department, Terese M. Kar of Friendsville, Pa. was taken to Wilson Hospital after the crash and later died there.

Police said Kar was driving the wrong way before she struck a utility pole and a chain-link fence before crashing into a building at 111 Grant Ave.

Lanes of Route 26 between Monroe and State Route 17C ramps were closed Monday afternoon due to the crash.

Police said the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 607-785-3341.

The Endicott Fire Department, fire medics and the Union Volunteer Emergency Squad assisted.

